An odor of automobile fluids wafted in the air Monday afternoon after two 18-wheelers crashed, forcing law enforcers to divert traffic and motorists to be stuck on a stretch of State Highway 123 in Guadalupe County.
Authorities took no reports of serious injuries in the rear-end wreck, Department of Public Safety Trooper Cory Holmes said. The stretch of highway between FM 477 and Fox Trotter Lane was closed for several hours due to oil and diesel fuel that spilled onto the roadway.
The crash was reported about 1:40 p.m. almost a mile south of Farm-to-Market Road 477 on Highway 123, the trooper said. Officers received a report that another vehicle, a red pickup truck, also was involved but Holmes said he had yet to locate the pickup or its driver.
Two men, one from San Antonio and the other from Live Oak, were driving the tractor trailers that collided, Holmes said.
The Live Oak man was driving a Freightliner truck southbound on SH 123, the trooper said. Reportedly, the man came upon a red pickup stopped on the road and began to take evasive action, Holmes said.
The Live Oak man veered off to the shoulder as the Freightliner the San Antonio man drove quickly approached.
The second driver steered toward the center to avoid hitting the other Freightliner, but then noticed the red pickup and had a last-minute decision to make, Holmes said.
“Either rear end the pickup or the trailer,” he said. “So he rear-ends the trailer.”
Both men were able to exit the vehicles and did not request to be taken to hospitals, Holmes said.
The wreck remained under investigation Monday afternoon.
