The Seguin Area Community Foundation and the Community Council of South Central Texas joined forces Wednesday at Park West to feed residents directly impacted by the new coronavirus.
Throughout the event’s two hours, CCSCT members distributed food to dozens of hungry community members, Community Council of South Central Texas’s Guadalupe County Community Services Coordinator Ernest Leal said.
“We started off slow, and eventually it picked up,” he said. “I think it went great. It was worth it because a lot of people looked like they were happy, and the kids were smiling.”
CCSCT members worked to distribute about 80 boxes provided by the New Braunfels Food Bank, filled with items like pasta, soup, noodles, and many other non-perishables, CCSCT Marketing and Communication Manager Daniela Flores said.
“It seems like it could be a couple of meals,” she said. “It looks like there are a couple of combinations in there, and of course, if you’re creative, it could be a lot more. As of now, we’ve had about 50 families, so we were able to double up a little bit, and that was very exciting to give them a little bit more.”
Application forms were required by all who attended the drive to ensure the distribution was putting food into the hands of families who need it most, Flores said.
“We partnered up with the Seguin Area Community Foundation to serve our most vulnerable in our community,” she said. “So, in order for families to qualify, they needed to designate that they had some COVID-related loss of income. As we know, a lot of people have lost jobs, they’ve had reduced hours, they’re having to pay for child care because they’re working and their kids are at home now. So basically, we’ve had a good response. We’ve seen all types of reasons of why people have the need.”
The Seguin Area Community Foundation reached out to the CCSCT last week for help organizing the event, Flores said.
“It was quick to organize and hopefully well be able to do something similar in the future if need be,” she said. “COVID-19 is not something that’s just going to go away overnight. This is going to have a trickle-down effect for a very long time. So we’re here to serve those needs to bridge those out of the situation and help them along. We’re proud to do it, and we’re well equipped to do so.”
Leal said the CCSCT plans to continue its partnership with the Seguin Area Community Foundation to conduct more events to aid the community in the months to come.
