Guadalupe County officials confirmed Tuesday evening three more deaths of county residents due to COVID-19.
The three fatalities bring the county total to six deaths. Officials reported 81 new cases, 748 total reported cases and 426 Texas Department of State Health Services pending cases, according to a news statement Guadalupe County Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder released Tuesday evening.
He said 467 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Guadalupe County and he knew of 281 confirmed active cases as of Tuesday night.
Pinder also noted that Guadalupe Regional Medical Center reported new deaths at the facility for a total of 16 deaths attributed to COVID-19 at the hospital. The hospital also has 38 COVID-19 positive patients at its facility. He added that not all of the patients are Guadalupe County residents.
Emergency management personnel continue to update the Guadalupe County Commissioners Court on the COVID-19 pandemic locally, but the information continues to be outdated.
Pinder said Tuesday morning that he provides details to court members and updates to a chart shared with the public from information he receives from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Those numbers can be as many as a couple weeks old, he said.
“Cases provided in our daily updates by DSHS are not new cases, they are pending cases,” Pinder said. “Often the data is one to two weeks old.
“The data provided in the chart is not the current COVID-19 situation.”
The court has scheduled to have an update from Pinder’s office each meeting. He began Tuesday’s with a report on COVID-19 case numbers in the state, region and county from the previous day.
Pinder said Tuesday morning that, as of Monday, the state had reported to him 264,313 cases of COVID-19 in Texas, 28,459 active cases in the 20 counties that make up Region 8, 263 deaths statewide with 10,405 people hospitalized and 10,051 recovered.
In Texas, 2,820,803 people had been tested for the disease, Pinder said.
“That number has gone up dramatically with the state still doing the testing sites,” he said to commissioners. “Each testing site is now capable of testing anywhere between 300 to 500 people.”
The state runs several sites each day, sometimes several in one city or county, Pinder said. The sites often operate at capacity, he said.
DSHS had reported a total of 667 active cases in Guadalupe County as of Tuesday morning, Pinder said. Active cases the state reported amounted to 259, with 584 pending, three deaths, 408 recovered and 45 people admitted at the Guadalupe Regional Medical Center, he said.
He was unsure how many people had been tested in Guadalupe County since the beginning of the pandemic, the emergency manager said. Guadalupe Regional Medical Center officials have reported to his office having admitted 151 patients since the start of the pandemic, Pinder said.
Each patient isn’t necessarily a resident of the county, he said.
“These are not transfers from San Antonio, New Braunfels, San Marcos,” Pinder said. “These are all patients that have either driven themselves to the hospital or come via ambulance.”
To illustrate a discrepancy in the state’s numbers compared to other sources, Pinder pointed to information on deaths at the hospital. Officials at GRMC had reported three additional deaths since July 7 for a total of 16 deaths compared to DSHS’s report of three deaths in Guadalupe County. On Tuesday night, Pinder was informed of three more deaths in Guadalupe County for a total of six.
A lag in contact tracing and DSHS reporting to the county could be responsible for the differences, Pinder said.
“I reported that we had at least 16 deaths in the county,” he said. “There’s probably more additional deaths in the county. These numbers will probably change in the next two weeks or within the week.”
GRMC had 38 COVID-19 patients and averaged between 38 and 45 inpatients over the past week, hospital management said in a statement a spokeswoman released late Tuesday afternoon. The Southwest Texas Regional Advisory Council, to date, has provided 17 travel nurses and five respiratory therapists to help GRMC better handle COVID cases, the statement read.
Guadalupe County residents should realize that county officials are doing the best they can to remain transparent and provide timely information, Judge Kyle Kutscher said. The processes involved in updating COVID-19-related numbers and disseminating information to people in the county is time intensive, he said.
The court is doing what it can to support GRMC and make sure county residents remain as safe as possible, Kutscher said.
Regardless of how the numbers are reported or where temporary spikes happen in the county or in the state, everyone should assume COVID-19 is everywhere and act accordingly, Precinct No. 4 Commissioner Judy Cope said.
“No matter where you should go, you should act appropriately,” she said. “No matter where you go, you should take precautions and help keep everyone safe.”
(2) comments
Here we go again, the government can’t seem to place data into the hands of the public. I understand Austin, I get that one, but ate we saying that the hospital we finance and pay for can’t supply the residence for the 16 deaths thus far noted? Really? How about the age and any marked preexisting conditions?
Oh, by the way, admitting ‘days or weeks old’ is not necessarily a sin, but a failure to place a ‘butt in the box’ to turn to for improving the situation is.
Totally bewildering.
Bewildering? Thats rather harsh, IT IS WHAT IT IS! San Antonio is out of room for Deceased Guadalupe residents. Guess we just went third world, lye pits. If they cant count the dead how are they gonna count the lockers.
