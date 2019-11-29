A Guadalupe County man was shot and killed on Thanksgiving Day, and investigators say a neighbor is accused of pulling the trigger following a dispute.
Gregory Carr, 51, was fatally shot in the abdomen about 6:30 p.m. on Thursday in the 900 block of Nockenut Road, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Lt. Clint Garza said in a news release.
“Guadalupe County deputies, Seguin EMS and Sand Hills First Responders all performed life-saving measures on the male; however, he was pronounced deceased at the scene,” he said.
Investigators identified 72-year-old Lyman Davis as the suspected shooter, Garza said.
“The preliminary investigation at the scene indicated that there was some type of dispute between the two men prior to the shooting,” he said. “Both individuals lived in separate residences on the property.”
Davis was arrested without incident and booked into Guadalupe County Jail on a murder charge. He is being held on a $200,000 bond.
The incident is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.