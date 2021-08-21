Fire claimed a family’s home and threatened a neighbor’s residence Tuesday night in Seguin.
Seguin Fire Department personnel quickly handled the blaze and no one was hurt, Chief Dale Skinner said. At least three people in the family made it out of the house safely but a dog died as a result of the fire, he said.
“The fire crews arrived to find the home fully involved with a neighboring home catching fire,” Skinner said. “We were able to quickly get the fire under control and the exposure home received only minor damage to the eaves. They called it under control probably within 15 minutes.”
Firefighters were notified about 8:40 p.m. Tuesday of a reported structure fire at a house in the 900 block of East Weinert Street, the chief said.
Crews battled the blaze and extinguished the flames at the single-story, single-family house, Skinner said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but investigators think the fire might have started in a garage or shop area that was attached to the side of the home, he said.
“The house is a total loss,” Skinner said. “I’d hate to even speculate at this point as to what could have caused it. It could have been a number of things in that little area.”
No foul play is suspected, he said.
He was unsure but believed a couple and their child lived in the home that was destroyed, Skinner said.
“I believe the police department was able to secure lodging for the family,” he said.
No one was displaced from the home next door threatened by fire, Skinner said.
Investigation into the fire will take some time, he said.
“You have to interview the occupants, you have to interview the witnesses, you have to look at the information that’s there,” Skinner said. “A lot of information you get from witnesses or occupants really kind of helps you narrow that down.
“It’s kind of hard to get detailed information from somebody when they’re watching their house burn down.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.