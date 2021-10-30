Guadalupe County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that sent a 36-year-old man to the hospital on Saturday.
Officers responded to a call about 5:46 a.m. in the 3100 block of Zion Hill Road where they learned Kurt Helfrich was shot inside his home by an unknown assailant, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Investigator Sgt. Kelly Mann said.
“Mr. Helfrich was transported to a San Antonio area trauma center for surgical treatment of a gunshot wound to his right lower extremity,” he said.
Investigators do not believe the attack was random, Mann said.
“Information regarding suspects is unavailable at this time; however, Mr. Helfrich appears to be the target of attack, and not a random crime,” he said.
Guadalupe County Sheriff’s criminal investigation division continues to investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.