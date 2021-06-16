The Seguin Gazette was honored this past week with numerous awards from the Associated Press Managing Editors’ contest and Texas Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest.
The paper enjoyed a range of first-, second-, third-place and honorable mention victories at APME and second- through fourth-place wins at TPA. Bringing home coveted awards at both contests was a feat for her team during some very trying times, Publisher Elizabeth Engelhardt said.
“I am very proud of the efforts of our editorial department, which has continued doing the hard work of meeting newspaper deadlines in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic,” she said. “COVID has put a strain on many aspects of life, but the entire team at the Seguin Gazette has endured and prospered. Earning recognition from the Associated Press Managing Editors and Texas Press Association only solidifies my already-soaring confidence in the entire staff here.
“It is truly a team effort and we have an amazing team.”
Former sports reporter Katy O’Bryan took home top honors in the Gazette’s division for Sports Column Writing at APME. Her compelling Hometown Girl columns wowed judges into seeing hers as the best entries in the category.
Following up with a first-place win of her own was Managing Editor Felicia Frazar in the Feature Writing category, in which the journalist also won honorable mention. Her winning entries included articles about a blind high school marching band member, and the community rallying around a teen fighting non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.
At APME, Frazar placed second in the running for Star Photojournalist of the Year. Seguin Gazette staff finished in second place for Star Breaking News Report of the Year for its coverage of the first case of COVID-19 in Guadalupe County.
The staff as a whole also earned second place for Freedom of Information Act reporting, third place for Editorial Writing, and honorable mention in the Online Live Coverage category at APME.
Frazar garnered a third-place finish for Feature Photography and Assistant Managing Editor Dalondo Moultrie finished APME with an honorable mention in a race for the Star Reporter of the Year award.
Among the 2019-2020 Texas Press Association awards for the local paper were two second-place, three third-place, and one fourth-place win.
The association recognized the paper’s staff with second-place finishes in the Best Website and Online Live Coverage categories.
Among other semiweekly publications in the division, the Gazette’s website was chosen among the best for its “very clean” layout that is “easy to read,” according to the judge’s remarks.
The other second-place win also was for the newspaper’s live coverage of the announcement of the county’s first COVID-19 case. Throughout the day of March 20, staff members talked with stakeholders, captured video of the announcement, culled photographs and continuously updated the developing story on the paper’s website and social media platforms.
“I liked the way they used both website and Facebook posts,” the judge said.
Among other top TPA honors the paper secured was a third-place win for Editorial Writing. The contest required two published editorials to enter the category and the paper submitted two of the editorial board’s pieces from the Gazette’s “Our Voice” feature published in each edition of the paper.
The entries were from the Sunday, June 21, 2020, and Sunday, July 12, 2020, “Speak Up” editorial pages. On June 21, the headline read “Parade of COVID cases a worrying sign for Seguin,” and the one from July 12 was headlined “County needs a public health office.”
The pair of submissions were judged worthy of their third-place finishes.
“Very well written and concise,” a judge said. “Both clearly deal with important issues surrounding COVID-19.”
Individual third-place honors went to Frazar for Feature Photography and O’Bryan in the Public Notice categories.
Frazar submitted a package of images, many of which tugged at readers’ heartstrings.
One photo captured a soldier’s homecoming with his family during the holidays after being away for a year. Others depicted friends and family members uplifting a teen fighting cancer, and a family thanking first responders who saved the life of their toddler son.
“Good variety of feature photos,” the judge said. “Nice ‘meta’ shot of the homecoming, it added an extra dimension to the usual.”
TPA recognized O’Bryan for her ability to turn a public notice-advertisement into a moving newspaper article. The article highlighted TruLight127 Ministries’ expansion to help more foster children and sibling groups.
A judge commented that O’Bryan did good “turning a public notice into a heartwarming story about the two new shelters for kids.”
For the Gazette’s fourth-place award, staff members were honored in the Sports Photography category.
TPA presented 2019-20 Texas Better Newspaper Contest awards Saturday at the association’s 2021 Convention & Trade Show in Denton.
Entries into the contest were judged by members of the Wisconsin Press Association.
