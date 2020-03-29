Officials have announced that three more people have tested positive for COVID-19, including one Seguin resident.
In a release Sunday evening, the Guadalupe County Emergency Management Office said the county is now up to 13 positive cases of coronavirus.
“All three patients are at home and have been self-quarantined since being tested,” the release said.
The city of Seguin confirmed one of those is a resident and is being monitored by the Texas Department of Health and Human Services.
Officials have not released the city of residence for the other two individuals.
“We continue to encourage and recommend all citizens to help stop and slow the spread of COVID-19 by following the guidelines outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services and orders issued by the Governor or local jurisdictions,” the county’s release said.
Both releases state that as more tests are available, officials expect to see more positive results.
“The City and County remain committed to monitoring the COVID-19 situation actively and will make decisions that keep the citizens of Seguin and Guadalupe County safe,” the city’s release said.
