Officials say three more Guadalupe County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, one of which was hospitalized outside the county.

The three newest cases brings the county up to 68 cases overall.

The other two are at home in self-quarantine, the news release said.

As of Friday, 46 people have recovered from COVID-19 and there are currently 21 active cases with two patients hospitalized outside of the county and one in Guadalupe County.

