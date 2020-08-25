Guadalupe County Sheriff’s investigators are seeking information on a recent robbery reported in the 200 block of Fritz Zwicke Road.
Residents reported the incident at 4 p.m. on Sunday. Officials said no one was injured in the armed robbery but some personal items, such as cell phones and purses were among the items taken.
“One of the residents had knowledge of why this occurred and believes it was retaliation for previous actions of the resident,” a news release read.
The investigation continues.
