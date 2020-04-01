Three more Guadalupe County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, raising the total to 20, and three people have recovered from the illness, officials said Wednesday.
The Texas Department of Health and Human Services Office informed the Guadalupe County Emergency Management Office of the three new cases of COVID-19 in the county.
“All patients are at home and have been self-quarantined since being tested,” a news release stated.
Potential exposure locations on March 19 include H-E-B in Seguin and Randolph Brooks Federal Credit Union on State Highway 46.
In the same release, officials said three of the 20 people have received from COVID-19.
As of Wednesday, there were six confirmed cases in the Cibolo city limits, three in Schertz city limits, two in Seguin city limits, two in New Braunfels city limits — the portion that is in Guadalupe County — six in the unincorporated area of the county and one location pending.
No other information is available at this time.
(1) comment
Ok, dots for the day compare them to the last map. Sobering.
In related news, a nursing home in San Antonio under citation while enjoying no scrutiny from the public and family of patients is under investitagation after a death, in the words of the mayor today.
Operators in Seguin this is your come to Jesus moment. Pay it heed. Only preemptive inspection now will save you from the burden of responsibility.
