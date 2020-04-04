Officials have confirmed two more confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Guadalupe County, bringing the total up to 28.
The two newest cases are city of Seguin residents, officials said in a news release.
“Both patients are isolated and self-quarantined at home,” the release from the city of Seguin said. “The patients are being monitored by DSHS (Department State Health and Human Services).”
One case is community spread, the release said.
These two cases brings Seguin up to six residents who have tested positive for COVID-19. As of Saturday, there were eight in the Cibolo city limits, four in the Schertz city limits — three of which are in the Guadalupe County portion of the city — four in New Braunfels — the portion in Guadalupe County — one in Selma and six in the unincorporated area of Guadalupe County.
