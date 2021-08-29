A Guadalupe County Sheriff’s deputy resigned from the force this year after Sheriff Arnold Zwicke suspended the employee and asked Texas Rangers to look into the deputy’s involvement with a 16-year-old girl.
Converse Police Department officials told Zwicke that his deputy was at a house with a 16-year-old girl who needed to be rushed to an emergency room after consuming alcohol. When the sheriff tried to get to the bottom of it, Deputy Christopher Locklear resigned, Zwicke said.
“On May 3, we learned a report had been made to Converse PD. May 5, I went to Converse PD after setting up a meeting,” he said. “He was suspended May 6. That’s when I turned it over to the Rangers to see if there was any wrongdoing on my officer’s part. Then, May 18, Locklear resigned.”
According to the Converse police report, Locklear was at a get-together April 25 in his Converse neighborhood where barbecue and alcoholic beverages were consumed. Locklear and a 16-year-old girl left the gathering to go to his brother’s house.
The brother was out of town and Locklear went to let out the dogs, the report read. After he and the girl were away from the gathering for a while, the girl’s mother called Locklear and inquired about her child, who Locklear told her appeared to be intoxicated and passed out, the police report read.
He told the woman she needed to come get her daughter, which she did with the aid of a friend, the report read. The women found the girl unconscious on a floor lying in what appeared to be her own vomit, it read.
The women carried the girl outside to try to get her to their vehicle but decided instead to call 911 for medical help, according to the report. Locklear did not help them take the girl to the vehicle, and he went back inside the house and closed the door upon the women’s mention of calling authorities, according to the report.
After the girl’s hospital visit, she and her parents told a Converse Police Department investigator that they didn’t care to press any charges against Locklear, the report read.
That’s where Converse police left the case, Criminal Investigations Division Lt. Jeffrey Shook said.
“Once we realized there was no investigation to be conducted because we did not have a complainant, in other words they refused to prosecute, we do not have the authority to move forward,” Shook said. “We do not have a victim, we do not have an investigation, we do not have a crime.”
Shortly after the incident, someone sent an email alerting Locklear’s supervisors to his being involved in the incident through the sheriff’s website, Zwicke said.
The email referenced Locklear causing a minor girl to end up in the emergency room but its writer provided little more cooperation, Zwicke said. Zwicke took it from there and spoke to Converse police, the sheriff said.
Not satisfied with where Converse police left the matter, Zwicke contacted Texas Department of Public Safety Rangers.
“They’ve got a report but everybody involved was reluctant to move forward. Because the witnesses didn’t want to move forward, doesn’t mean I’m not going to have an investigation of my officer,” he said. “That’s why I called the Rangers to move forward. That’s why we put him on suspension until we learned more and May 18 is when he resigned.”
