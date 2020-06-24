Seguin, Texas (78155)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Hazy. High 91F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early with thunderstorms developing late. Low 73F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.