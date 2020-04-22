Guadalupe County is reporting four recoveries and one new case of the coronavirus.
In the Wednesday afternoon release, officials said the newest case brings the county to 64 total cases, 44 recoveries and 20 active cases.
“Today’s patient is at home and has been self-quarantined since being tested,” the release said.
As of Wednesday evening, Cibolo had 20 cases, the portion of Schertz in Guadalupe County 12, the portion of New Braunfels in Guadalupe County 10, Seguin seven, the portion of Selma in Guadalupe County four, eight live in the unincorporated county and one location pending. Two residents remain hospitalized — one in Guadalupe County, the other in another county.
