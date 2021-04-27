COVID-19 vaccine distribution is fast approaching a crossroads in Guadalupe County.
Fewer people in the county are signing up and showing up to receive doses of the three vaccines approved for emergency use to fight the pandemic, County Judge Kyle Kutscher said. The situation is forcing county officials to make some decisions.
“Now, we reach the point in this process with vaccine distribution where we have many more vaccines than people willing and who want to take them,” Kutscher said Tuesday during a regularly scheduled Commissioners Court meeting. “It’s not efficient or effective to have the resources dedicated to the clinics to administer 5,000 or 6,000 doses and we can only 500 or so people to take them.”
The county has started to reach a natural point of progression that he, commissioners, county staff and the general public will work through openly and honestly, the judge said. It will include moving away from mass clinics and into directing vaccine recipients to smaller venues, pharmacies and other vendors, Kutscher said.
The migration does not mean the county is washing its hands of distribution of vaccines, he said.
“There are still plenty of vaccines available. We’re going to facilitate and do as much as we can to get those to people who want them,” Kutscher said. “Everybody who wants and is willing to take a vaccine, we’ll make sure they’re available.”
Last week, the county, city of Seguin and Guadalupe Regional Medical Center put on a successful drive-thru vaccine clinic in the parking lot of the Seguin Coliseum, County Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder said. The small clinic administered 600 vaccine doses and offered a chance for organizers to test out the efficiency of running smaller clinics, he said.
No such clinic is scheduled this week, though another drive-thru set up for second doses is set to take place next week, Pinder said. In fact, in the next couple of weeks, all of the clinics scheduled in Seguin are drive-thru, he said.
If the county begins to realize spikes in COVID-19 infections, steps will be taken to alleviate those involving all of the stakeholders that participated in efforts to battle the disease so far in the county, Kutscher said.
Recently, the county has seen pretty positive statistics related to the virus, Pinder said.
Guadalupe County has received 91,095 doses of vaccine and administered 84,410 of them, he said. In the county, 53,772 people have received at least one shot and 32,285, Pinder said.
“About three weeks ago, we were around 14%,” he said. “We jumped a little bit with some of those larger clinics we’ve had in Schertz and Seguin.”
He said 28% of people 16 and older are fully vaccinated and 39% have received at least one dose. In the 65 and older population, 53% have been fully vaccinated and 63% have received at least one dose, Pinder said.
On Tuesday morning, he reported 143 active cases of COVID-19 in the county along with 13,920 recoveries, a total count of 14,063 cases, seven people hospitalized and 229 deaths.
On top of the county’s upcoming changes, additional updates in mask-wearing protocols are on the way from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Pinder said.
“(The) CDC is going to come out with some new mask guidelines. They aren’t out yet so I don’t exactly know what they are,” he said. “Some of the talk is outside gatherings in public, things like that, masks won’t be required. Until those recommendations come out from CDC, we can’t really speak on that. We’ll be paying attention to that when they come out.”
