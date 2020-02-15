Authorities continued to make arrests, seize drugs and property in connection with Operation $inner, the drug enforcement operation that led to indictment of 21 people and recent raids in and around Seguin, authorities said.
By Tuesday morning, law enforcement personnel had jailed 12 of the indicted people. Since that time, they have made seven more arrests, Seguin Police Chief Terry Nichols said. The remaining two people — Jason Gil and Jose “Lexus” Vidaurri-Morales — are fugitives in Mexico, he said.
“I think they were all in custody by (Thursday),” Nichols said. “Everybody is in custody except for those two.”
Operation $inner began with Seguin detectives in 2017. They began to notice an influx of drugs in the city and, as they investigated, they realized the enormous scope of the illegal activities, authorities said.
Seguin police enlisted the help of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and a years-long investigation ensued. A federal grand jury indicted 21 people Feb. 5 in connection with the operation, Nichols said.
On Tuesday, police, DEA agents, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s deputies and other law enforcement personnel descended upon the Seguin area and carried out raids where they arrested 12 people, Nichols said.
He said the illegal network stretched from the north Dallas area down into Mexico and was responsible for sending dozens of kilograms of methamphetamine to this area.
The suspects arrested since Tuesday’s raids are Rocky Cardenas, Louis “Blue” Hernandez, Arturo Romero, and Richard Garcia, according to information Nichols provided. Arrested before Tuesday’s raids were Josefina Garza, Roberto Lopez and Alma Lugo.
Authorities said 39-year-old Seguin resident Jesse Escobedo was the ring leader. They arrested him Tuesday during a raid of a property in Geronimo. Also picked up Tuesday in and around the Seguin area were Seguin residents Anna Flota, 33; Reynaldo “Big Boy” Gil, 33; Brandon “B-Loc” Graves, 33; Sally “Rosie” Moreno, 37; Juan Eugenio Perales, 42; Raquel Rivera, 28; Michael Schmidt, 27; and George Tanilo Rodriguez, 35; as well as Brian Martinez, 40, of Gonzales; Ronald Clark, 40, of Universal City; and Russell Bosquez, 45, of Luling.
Taking down the drug organization was likely to disrupt a great deal of narcotics trafficking in this city, Nichols said. Members of the community have reached out to let him know they appreciate it, he said.
“We’re getting a lot of great feedback from the community that they recognize we’re really trying to put a dent in our local drug problem,” Nichols said. “We appreciate their unwavering support as we tackle this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.