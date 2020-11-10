A woman was injured when a train struck the side of her vehicle Monday afternoon.
A silver 2014 Chevrolet SUV traveling south about 1 p.m. on Vernell Lane was struck by a train traveling east, alongside FM 78, causing the vehicle to roll, leaving the driver in serious condition, Texas Highway Patrol Senior Corporal Billie Watson Jr. said.
“This is a private railroad crossing, so there are no arms or anything,” he said. “The vehicle stopped and started going southbound, the train actually signaled numerous times, but the vehicle pulled up on the tracks.”
The train struck the passenger side of the vehicle sending the driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, to a San Antonio hospital, Watson said.
Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Lt. Clint Garza said the woman was transported by Schertz EMS to Brooke Army Medical Center.
“She is in unstable condition at this time, and we are working to fully identify her,” Watson said.
