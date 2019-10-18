Experts inspecting the Guadalupe Valley lakes system for safety are close to reporting their findings on three of the four lakes that have water and the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority expects to receive a report soon.
In the meantime, the lakes will remain closed until the independent expert panel issues its report defining unsafe zones on the lakes, GBRA Communications Manager Patty Gonzales said.
“We expect to receive the report early next week for lakes McQueeney, Placid and Meadow, and the GBRA ordinance will be updated to reflect the findings,” she said in a statement released Friday morning. “The panel has requested an additional 30 days to complete velocity modeling for Lake Gonzales.”
The river authority offered to continue providing updates as information becomes available, the post said.
