Seguin will face some new foes in football and in other sports as the UIL on Monday came out with it’s district realignments for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years.
Marion and Navarro also saw changes to their football and non-football alignments.
The Matadors football team stays in District 12-5A-I, but will no longer face Austin schools in the new district. Instead, the Mats will be joined by Dripping Springs, Buda-Johnson, New Braunfels-Canyon, Kyle-Lehman, and San Antonio schools Veterans Memorial, Harlandale and McCollum. Perennial power Dripping Springs is the only holdover from the Mats’ old district.
In non-football sports, the Mats will be in District 26-5A along with NB Canyon and Dripping Springs, along with Boerne Champion, Buda-Johnson, Kerrville Tivy, Kyle-Lehman, SA Alamo Heights and SA Veterans Memorial.
Navarro’s football district, 14-4A-II, is vastly different, with Wimberley, Austin Eastside Memorial, Austin Achieve, Manor New Tech and SA Young Men’s Leadership joining the Panthers in the new district.
The non-football sports are in District 27-4A, a five-team district with foes the Panthers are familiar with; Gonzales, Cuero, Pleasanton and La Vernia.
Marion’s new football district, District 14-3A-I, has the Bulldogs facing Cotulla, Jourdanton, Lytle, Poteet, SA Randolph and SA Cole.
In non-football sports the Bulldogs are in District 26-3A with Luling, Nixon Smiley, SA Great Hearts, SA Cole, SA Gervin, Stockdale and SA Randolph.
