A contractor working at CMC Steel was critically hurt and taken to a local hospital following an industrial accident Tuesday in Guadalupe County, fire department officials said.
Only one person was hurt when a fire erupted on a piece of mechanical equipment the man was operating, said Chief Tim Bogisch of the McQueeney Volunteer Fire Department.
“They had an industrial accident involving one of the contractors working on site,” he said. “One person was transported to the hospital with very severe injuries.”
Firefighters from McQueeney and an ambulance crew from Seguin Fire Department were called about 2:55 p.m. to the steel manufacturer’s property, Seguin Fire Chief Dale Skinner said.
The initial call was for a medical response involving machinery outside, he said. McQueeney was in charge of the incident but his personnel took one patient in critical condition to Guadalupe Regional Medical Center, Skinner said.
“We did transport an employee,” he said. “I don’t even know if it’s male or female, the patient.”
Both fire chiefs referred additional questions to CMC Steel. A CMC spokesperson said she was unable to discuss the incident because it involved a contractor for TMS International. A TMS spokesman declined comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.