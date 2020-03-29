A job transfer brought a family from California to the homey confines of Texas; more specifically, the friendly Guadalupe County section of New Braunfels.
Shortly after their move here, the Birdsells’ son William was diagnosed on July 12, 2018, with a rare bone cancer that sent the family on a journey. The family recently learned that their resources to cure William from the cancer were all but exhausted, his mother Heather said.
“He has not a lot of time left,” she said. “The doctor said we’re talking about quality of life and time and we’re not seeking a curative treatment anymore. It’s growing too fast. There’s no way to get a handle on it.”
The family went on a Make-A-Wish cruise, took a road trip to California, visited Disneyland, had a vacation in Maui and planned to have a blowout bash for William’s 11th birthday.
Then after they returned from a whirlwind couple of trips making the most of William’s time left, “the world ended,” Heather said. By world ending she meant news of and emergency actions to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus began to shut down social interaction and champion social distancing.
It was right around the middle of March and the family had plans to celebrate at Stars and Stripes Drive-in with bounce castles, costumed characters and anyone who wanted to be there in attendance at William’s Texas-sized celebration, Heather said.
“That was supposed to be March 22,” she said. “That got canceled. Since there were a lot of people going to be there, it was going be definitely more than 10.”
The family took very seriously the news of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, a respiratory illness leading to severe, flu-like symptoms in many people across the world and sometimes death.
It meant changes for everyone, especially limited contact for William, who could be more susceptible to the virus’ effects due to his cancer treatments.
People in the family’s Legend Point subdivision had banded together for other things in the past. In recent days, they started little campaigns to help each other cope with being couped up at home to slow the spread of the virus. They had activities to get their children out of the house, walking around the neighborhood but still minimizing interaction.
When she learned that William’s party had to be canceled, the family’s friend and neighbor Morgan Armitage Renaud thought of a way to help William celebrate his birthday.
On Sunday, William’s actual birthday, hundreds of people in the neighborhood are expected to post homemade birthday banners, cardboard signs of encouragement and posters wishing him well. The idea is that he and his family will take a trip around the neighborhood and he can feel the love on his big day.
“There are 470 homes that are currently built and residing in our community,” Armitage Renaud said. “Every single one of those homes received a flyer about doing this. My hope is we have it in every single one. My hope is there will be an outpouring of support for him.”
As the family tours the neighborhood beginning about 10 a.m., other families can practice their social distancing but do their parts to share joy and help bring the community together. It should be a good way to spend some time with William even if from a distance, Armitage Renaud said.
“This allows those that wish they could spend time with him to stand from their front porches, wave to him and wish him a happy birthday while still sheltering in place and practicing social distancing,” she said.
Also as part of the celebration, neighbors with cool Jeeps, cars and trucks will parade past the Birdsells’ house about 3:30 p.m. for an additional treat for the birthday boy, Heather said. But shh, it’s a secret.
Osteosarcoma is a cancer in which the body’s cells produce immature bone, according to the MD Anderson Cancer Center website. Symptoms vary from child to child, but usually the first symptom is an aching pain in a bone or joint.
The disease sometimes presents with tiredness, fever, weight loss, broken bones and more, according to the website. It also often spreads to the lungs, which happened with William, Heather said.
He has had his right leg amputated above the knee and has suffered collapsed lungs, but has remained strong through it all, she said. William has remained the joking, happy, kind, lovable kid he’s always been, Heather said.
One thing that has helped the family is the support of neighbors in a home where the family has lived fewer than two years.
“They’ve been so awesome,” she said. “I guess we hoped it would be nice and people would be nice. But it’s been way better than I think we imagined.”
