A Monday afternoon blaze left three people displaced after the combined efforts of several area fire departments battling to extinguish the flames.
The fire was reported at about 2:45 p.m. in the 9700 block of Green Valley Road by the homeowner, Guadalupe County Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder said.
When the Marion Volunteer Fire Department arrived, they found the home with flames shooting through the roof, Pinder said.
“Fire department personnel began suppression efforts, and they were able to extinguish the fire in a timely manner,” he said
The Lake Dunlap Volunteer Fire Department, New Braunfels Fire Department, Bracken Volunteer Fire Department, Schertz Fire Department and Cibolo Fire Department assisted the Marion Volunteer Fire Department, Pinder said.
“There was no utility or fire hydrant within close proximity, so they had mutual aid for manpower due to the heat and for water,” he said.
The fire is believed to have been electrical and began in the master bathroom of the home, Pinder said.
“About 50% of the home was damaged,” he said. “There was fire, smoke and water damage throughout the home.”
The house’s age and solid wood frame may have also played a role in the rapid spread of the flames, Pinder said.
No one was injured, and Red Cross was called to assist the family, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.