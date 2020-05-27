An altercation between a pair of men ended Saturday night with each of them receiving medical attention, one for stab wounds and the other for a head injury, authorities said.
The 18-year-old and 17-year-old males were released hours later after being treated at separate hospitals, Seguin Police Sgt. Aaron Seidenberger said. No arrests were made for assault in relation to the altercation in front of a Seguin home, Seidenberger said.
“The homeowner was arrested for public intoxication,” the police sergeant said. “He was causing a problem.”
Investigators believe the combatants knew each other prior to the stabbing, Seidenberger said. The 17-year-old was stabbed during a party at his own home that was attended by an 18-year-old he went to school with, police said. Police arrested the 17-year-old’s father, Seidenberger said.
The pair involved in the fight had no previous issues with each other, however, police believe relationships could have played a part in the altercation, Seidenberger said.
Police responded to a call about 10:49 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Jones Avenue where a disturbance had been reported, Seidenberger said. There was a large party of between 20 and 30 people in front of a residence, he said.
Officers arrived to find a Hispanic male with stab wounds to his back and abdomen, Seidenberger said Tuesday. A Seguin EMS crew treated the 17-year-old male at the scene and then took him to Ascension Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle, the sergeant said.
Hospital personnel released the teen the same night, police said.
During the investigation, Seguin Police Cpl. Devin Douglas found two males down the street from the home where the altercation occurred, Seidenberger said. One of the men was the 18-year-old involved, who proceeded to tell the corporal of his role in the incident, Seidenberger said.
A Seguin EMS crew treated the 18-year-old for a head injury at the scene and then took him to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, the police sergeant said. Hospital personnel released the 18-year-old the following day, Seidenberger said.
The incident remains under investigation.
