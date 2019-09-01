The #Save Our Lakes movement got a boost from the business sector recently when the Seguin Area Chamber of Commerce adopted a resolution taking a strong position in support of the coalition and its call to action.
The resolution dated Aug. 28 supports efforts to evaluate safety measurements to be taken to reduce potential dangers if a dam should fail and furthers the idea that a majority of chamber members believe the draining of the lakes will negatively impact them and the Seguin community.
“The Seguin Area Chamber of Commerce hereby finds that it is in the best interest of the chamber and, its members to join in the efforts, along with all governmental, regulatory and impacted parties working together expeditiously to develop a long-range plan with shared responsibility for preventing the collapse of our lakes and ensuring their revitalization,” the resolution read. “This resolution shall be in force and effect from and after its final passage, and it is so resolved.”
The board of directors’ resolution effectively joins the chamber with other impacted parties to prevent the collapse of the lakes, read a written statement from Kendy Gravett, the chamber board’s president.
She said in the statement that the chamber polled its members by sending out 650 surveys to hear thoughts on GBRA’s announcement of intentions to dewater the remaining four of its six lakes after two others saw spill gate failures and emptied. The chamber received 403 responses to its survey, which asked questions about the affect draining the lakes would have on members.
Of the 403 respondents, 368 said it would negatively affect them, Gravett said.
“The mission of the Seguin chamber is to promote and strengthen the prosperity of our members and our community,” she said. “And we strive to make Seguin the best choice to live, work, play and prosper. We don’t believe draining our lakes is best for the community at this time.”
Reading members’ comments was sobering for her, Gravett said. They cited concerns about lower property values resulting in less financial support for the city, county and school districts, she said.
They talked about losing income from people who do business in the area based on water-related activities, home sales and more.
How draining the lakes will impact the area environmentally also is a concern some held, Gravett said.
“We will have lost the only reason people have invested so much into this market,” she said one respondent wrote. “Without the lakes we will lose jobs which in effect will result in an over supply of housing and no economic growth and most likely negative population trends. New construction housing will stop and the jobs related to it will go elsewhere.”
