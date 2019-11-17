The rainy day fell like tears for some community members as the press box came tumbling down during the demolition process on Thursday.
An excavator worked to remove the home side stands and the press box that for decades overlooked Jack Taylor Field watching dozens of teams and hundreds of students step on to the field. Football, soccer, track, band cheerleaders, flag runners, ROTC, graduates and more have called Matador Stadium home.
Crews from F.A. Nunnelly demolished the home-side stands and press box as part of the plan to build a new Matador Stadium in its place.
The demolition work began in September as the visitor’s side was razed first. Crews then moved on to the home side following the last home game of the season.
F.A. Nunnelly was the top choice of a review team and approved by the Seguin ISD Board of Trustees in a July school board meeting as the general contractor that will construct Matador Stadium.
While not the lowest nor the highest bid out of the eight competitive sealed proposals the district received, F.A. Nunnelly’s bid of $12,749,000 to complete the project, almost $5 million less than the initially proposed $17.3 million, rose to the top.
The Matador Stadium project is just the start of the larger project approved by voters last fall. The approved bond package included an overhaul and renovation of Briesemeister Middle School, upgrades to Jefferson elementary, updated playgrounds at all campuses and various other smaller projects.
It will take several years before all of the projects will come to fruition, however, the foundation is set, Gutierrez said.
