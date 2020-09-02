As Guadalupe County continued to see modest gains in new confirmed COVID-19 cases, the state’s number of reported deaths in the county on Wednesday took a relatively large jump, according to a news release.
Guadalupe County Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder updated the coronavirus situation in the release. In it, he said the county added 11 new confirmed positive and probable cases to the chart his office maintains and no new confirmed death reports from the Department of State Health Services.
The county has received information from the Texas Department of State Health Services regarding the confirmation of 42d deaths, however, the state’s website shows 72 deaths for Guadalupe County, Pinder said.
“Guadalupe County expects the number of deaths to increase due to the Texas Department of State Health Services webpage reporting 72 deaths,” Pinder said.
He also added that Guadalupe Regional Medical Center had reported 34 county residents have died at the facility. One person on Wednesday was in the hospital with COVID-19 at GRMC.
GRMC had a seven-day moving average of one hospitalized COVID-19 patient, Elizabeth McCown, the hospital’s public information officer, wrote in a news statement released Wednesday.
“Practicing proper hygiene is vital to prevent the spread of COVID-19 since the illness is predominantly spread between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet) through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes,” McCown wrote. “Practice social distancing. Wear your face mask. Wash your hands frequently for at least 20 seconds.”
Guadalupe County has had a total of 2,296 confirmed cases of the disease, Pinder said. Of those, 2,010 have recovered, 42 people died and 286 active cases remained.
Guadalupe County has 163 probable cases that have not been added to the emergency manager’s chart, Pinder wrote.
Of the active Guadalupe County cases, 83 were in Cibolo, 58 in Schertz, 50 in unincorporated areas of the county, 49 in Seguin, 29 in the part of New Braunfels in the county, 14 in Selma and three in Marion.
