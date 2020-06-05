Let the fun and games begin.
Seguin is allowing patrons to use the playground equipment and other amenities at its parks after barring use of the facilities amid concerns of helping to lessen the spread of the novel coronavirus. However, water features such as the splash pad and Wave Pool are still off limits, said Jack Jones, the city’s director of parks and recreation.
“We painted the splash pad a week ago. We need to add one more coat of paint to our deck,” he said. “We are hoping at some point next week that we can get it going.”
City administrators and staff decided earlier during the COVID-19 pandemic to suspend use of the Seguin Wave Pool for the entire season, Jones said. That plan remains intact.
On Friday, City Manager Steve Parker spoke with Mayor Don Kiel and city staffers to discuss opening the parks as part of Gov. Greg Abbott’s phased opening of the state of Texas, Jones said. Parks have remained open but city leaders decided that all of the other facilities at the parks would be made available to park guests, he said.
That includes things like playground equipment; basketball, tennis and volleyball courts; restrooms and more, Jones said.
“We do want to remind folks about the current social distancing rules still in effect in the state of Texas,” Jones said. “You shouldn’t gather groups of more than 10 together. Social distancing for individuals that are not familiar with each other (should be) 6 feet.”
It is up to park guests to take responsibility for distancing themselves, keeping their children safe and monitoring their own behavior, Jones said.
“We are not the social police,” he said. “We are really encouraging folks to self police themselves. By and large out there in the public, you see people respecting each other’s space. If there’s a crowd, you see people stepping back.
“I think it’s happening naturally.”
Reopening of park amenities including the MTR Skatepark went into effect immediately on Friday, said Jennifer Sourdellia, the city’s public information officer.
People in the community patiently waited to be able to use the amenities once again, she said. Summer time is here and folks want to get out to the parks, Sourdellia said.
“Everybody wants something to do and I can’t blame them,” she said. “We’ve been cooped up for a long time.”
Not only Seguin is reopening all of its playgrounds and facilities, Sourdellia said. Surrounding cities and other cities across the state are doing the same, she said.
But that’s not why Seguin did, Sourdellia said.
“We just felt it was the right time to do it, too,” she said.
