Guadalupe County Commissioners extended the county’s disaster declaration and Stay Home Stay Safe order on Tuesday.
Following a COVID-19 update Tuesday from the county’s emergency management coordinator, commissioners voted unanimously for the measures.
Residents will remain under the county’s disaster declaration until April 30 and officials continue to ask them to minimize nonessential travel at least until April 15, the court decided at its regular meeting. Commissioners will continue to keep an eye on the situation, will revisit the orders periodically and will make residents aware of any changes, County Judge Kyle Kutscher said.
“It’s all about education, informing the public so people understand what’s happening in Guadalupe County and not listening to national news and not totally understanding what’s actually going on,” he said. “I want to be conservative like we always are and use information and common sense to protect the safety of Guadalupe County.”
The court’s next regular meeting is a day before the Stay Home Stay Safe order is set to expire on Wednesday, April 15, allowing commissioners to revisit the order in case it needs to be extended. As for the disaster declaration, it is set to expire April 30, two days after the last regular meeting of the month, also offering a chance for extension consideration.
Kutscher signed the emergency declaration March 20 and the court now has extended it twice, giving the judge and commissioners opportunities to revisit the order and decide whether it remains necessary, he said.
The April 3 Stay Home Stay Safe order was written with an April 30 deadline, but that was always up to the court’s discretion, Kutscher said.
Revisiting the topic every week or two allows the court to keep the subject in the public eye, let the community know the court continues to monitor the situation and stress the importance of self-isolation efforts, Precinct 4 Commissioner Judy Cope said.
The declaration and order came amid the threat of the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, a respiratory disease that can lead to severe symptoms including fever, cough, breathing trouble and pneumonia. While the disease has spread across the world and, in some cases, proven fatal, most people affected show mild symptoms.
In his update to commissioners, Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder provided the state’s COVID-19 numbers.
He said 7,276 people in Texas had tested positive for COVID-19 with 140 of those having died from the disease. Across the state, 85,357 people had been tested — 5,611 at public labs and 76,746 in private labs.
A look at the figures allows for some conclusions to be made, though he was hesitant to speculate on the number of negative test results, Pinder said.
“I wish we could get that from the state but, obviously, you can see by the testing numbers that there are quite a bit of people that are not testing positive for this,” he said. “One thing that has helped is the social distancing.”
Guadalupe County had seen 39 positive test results as of Tuesday morning, Pinder said. The number included six recoveries, 11 positive results confirmed on Monday, 33 active cases, one hospitalization and no deaths, he said.
The one hospitalized patient is at a facility outside the county, Pinder said.
Information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests the next nine to 10 days nationally and 13 to 15 days in Texas will see peak numbers of positive test results, Pinder said. That could mean the worst is near and recovery is on the way.
“Hopefully, that’s the case. It’s the CDC and Department of State Health Services predictions, it’s not my prediction,” Pinder said. “It’s just what came off their website. Hopefully, that’s the truth and we’ll be able to in a month get back to our regular lives.”
In the meantime, he strongly encouraged residents to continue to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and DSHS guidelines for dealing with the pandemic.
The story of the idea of (CMC) COVID-19 test station must have went face down in the dirt is gone! Folks what we really want to know is the daily testing info including those that were clear,
OH! FYI fried alligator tastes just like chicken
