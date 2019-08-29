Police say detectives arrested a man on Wednesday who is suspected of shooting another man the night before.
Officers arrested 39-year-old Florencio Palomares Jr. of Guadalupe County on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to a statement released by the Seguin Police Department. They took Palomares to the Guadalupe County Jail.
Police say Palomares fired the gun that wounded 27-year-old Carlos Medrano Herrera of Seguin.
Officers who rushed to the scene of the shooting in the 700 block of Fourth Street applied a tourniquet to stabilize Herrera’s ankle wound. Moments later paramedics from Seguin EMS took him to San Antonio Military Medical Center in San Antonio for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Brown said.
“SPD Detectives obtained and executed an arrest warrant without incident for Palomares Jr., who was located in a home within the city limits of Seguin,” Brown said.
About 6:50 p.m. Tuesday, police rushed to the scene after receiving reports of a shooting, Brown said. They found the victim and offered him medical attention as an investigation commenced.
The shooting appeared to have happened outside a home, and the suspect fled leaving officers to conduct a manhunt, SPD Lt. Cobey Crow said as officers scoured the scene and surrounding area Tuesday night.
The shooting occurred near the intersection of Fourth and Sixth streets, less than a block away from a park.
One neighbor who lives on San Antonio Street declined to give his name but said he’s lived in the area nearly 30 years. The neighborhood once was a hotbed for drug activity and violence, but has become increasingly quieter in recent years, the man said.
The man said he was home with his father when he heard two gunshots and, shortly after that, saw police swarming the area. The activity intrigued him, so he walked over to the crime scene area, remained behind the police tape and looked on as police worked the scene.
“It used to be worse now it’s getting more quiet,” the neighbor said. “When I see cops running around, I know they’re looking for someone.”
Palomares and Herrera know each other, Brown said, but added that she could not release further details about their relationship. The case remains under investigation.
