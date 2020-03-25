Four more Guadalupe County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.
In a news release Wednesday evening, the county was notified by the Texas Department of State Health and Human Services that four more residents were confirmed to have coronavirus.
“All four patients are at home and are self-quarantined since receiving a positive test,” the release stated.
The release shared no other information as to the area of the county the residents may live or if there was any possible exposure to other county residents.
According to the city of Schertz, at least one of the four is a Schertz resident.
"The second individual is a Schertz resident and is at home under self-quarantine," a news release said.
Wednesday’s announcement brought the county’s number of positive cases up to eight. The first case was identified Friday, the second on Sunday and two more on Monday.
“As testing becomes more available, we expect to see an increase in positive tests through the County,” the release stated. “Guadalupe County remains committed to monitor the COVID-19 situation actively and make decisions that keep the citizens of Guadalupe County Safe.”
(2) comments
We need to know who these people are so this doesn't continue to happen.
I agree. Though the people may want to remain anonymous, where they have been and what places they may have contracted the virus is imperative if we want to stop further infections.
