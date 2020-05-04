Seguin High School seniors could see two events celebrating their commencement — virtually and in person
In a news release, Seguin High School Principal Hector Esquivel said the district is planning both a virtual and live graduation.
“All of our students have seen unprecedented change the last couple of months but their flexibility, patience and understanding have been incredible,” he said. “My heart goes out to our seniors who did not see the COVID-19 crisis coming. That being said, we want to make sure our seniors are appropriately recognized for their accomplishments at Seguin High School.”
SHS Senior Celebration 2020 is set for 3 p.m. May 31, Esquivel said.
“This streamed event will include the traditional speeches and each graduate will be showcased with a photo and his/her major academic accomplishments,” he said. “Our staff is working with Jostens and we will share more information with our seniors during cap and gown distribution on May 7 here at the high school.”
The principal said he recognizes the importance to not only celebrate the students and their accomplishments, but to do it safely.
The district is planning to potentially host a live ceremony in either June or July, depending on state regulations and guidelines, Esquivel said.
“Once local and state officials allow us to congregate in larger groups, we will determine the feasibility for a live graduation ceremony in a nearby stadium on June 19 or July 17 as we had originally planned,” he said. “This will include the graduate procession, certification of the class, walking the stage, turning the tassel and the traditional tossing of the hats.”
It’s at that time, the district will give the graduates their diplomas, Esquivel said.
