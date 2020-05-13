Officials say five Guadalupe County have recovered from the coronavirus and two more people have tested positive for the illness.
In Wednesday’s report, Guadalupe County has recorded a total of 101 cases, 83 of which have recovered.
There are currently 18 active cases of COVID-19 in the county, three of which remain in the hospital.
The newest report includes cases for both Tuesday and Wednesday.
Officials say Cibolo has 22 total cases, two of which are active; Seguin has 20, of which 6 are active; the portion of Schertz in Guadalupe County 17, of which one is active; the unincorporated county has 18, of which six are active; the portion of New Braunfels in Guadalupe County 11, no active cases; the portion of Selma in Guadalupe County six, and no active cases. There have been seven total hospitalizations, three active cases and four recoveries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.