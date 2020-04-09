Local officials are closing the gate on the Lake Placid public boat ramp for Easter weekend.
In a recent news release, Guadalupe County Judge Kyle Kutscher said he requested the closure of the boat ramp located under Interstate 10 near FM 464 from Texas Parks and Wildlife and the Texas Department of Transportation in an effort to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
“In an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and to limit the number of people coming to Guadalupe County during our Stay Home Stay Safe Order, Judge Kutscher has requested TXDOT and Texas Parks and Wildlife close the Interstate 10 boat ramp over the Easter,” the release read. “The Stay Home Stay Safe Order issued April 3, 2020, was put into place to limit citizens from doing unnecessary travel, and by closing the ramp, this would one step to help prevent unnecessary travel to the boat ramp over the weekend.”
The closure will begin at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 9 and expires at 8 a.m. Tuesday, April 14.
Although the boat ramp is closed, those with access can still enjoy the lake, the release stated.
“Any private use on the lakes over the Easter weekend shall still follow the guidelines outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services and the Stay Home Stay Safe Order signed by Judge Kutscher,” the release read.
I’m glad that there closing better safe then sorry .I have a question I heard Lake Ski Breeze in McQueeney is still open ? Is that true ?
