Flu shots remain important as many in Guadalupe County avoid contracting the novel coronavirus, so the county’s emergency management office is providing free vaccinations in the coming weeks.
Guadalupe County Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder recently announced a free, drive-thru, flu shot clinic from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at Seguin Independent School District’s Central Office, 1221 E. Kingsbury St. in Seguin.
Schertz EMS paramedics will administer shots free of charge to people ages 6 months and older.
“This is just preventative health measures,” Pinder said. “Since Guadalupe County renewed their EMS contract with Schertz EMS, this is part of the community health initiative Schertz does.”
Guadalupe County is partnering with the city of Schertz’s EMS to bring the clinic to Seguin. Schertz EMS ordered and received hundreds of flu vaccines free from Texas state health officials and offers them to the community, Pinder said.
Paramedics will bring hundreds of vaccination doses.
“Schertz does a lot of community health stuff,” Pinder said. “They’re just bringing it to the Seguin area for a second time.”
Schertz EMS worked with the county for a similar event in November at Seguin ISD’s Central Office where a couple hundred people received the influenza vaccinations, Pinder said.
The vaccinations are part of Gov. Greg Abbott’s initiative to deliver flu medicine to the state’s masses, he said.
Visitors to the Dec. 17 clinic can start lining around 3 p.m. Pre-registration is not needed for the drive-thru event, Pinder said.
Those wishing to receive vaccinations will drive up, receive paperwork to complete, pull forward and have a paramedic deliver the shot into an arm as the recipient remains seated in a vehicle and then drive forward to turn in the papers, he said.
Shots are available to all as the free clinic is open to the public.
