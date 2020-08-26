AUSTIN — Officials have identified the man whose body authorities found in an Austin backyard last week.
At the time, Austin Police Department investigators arrested 36-year-old Kristie Michelle Cardenas in Seguin in connection to the death and took her to the Guadalupe County Jail as part of the case. On Tuesday, Austin police said in a written statement that the decedent is 32-year-old Nicklas Kinslow.
Cardenas remained held Wednesday under $100,000 bond on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, according to online jail records. Reportedly, authorities in another jurisdiction arrested Walker Kaatz for the same charge in connection also in connection to Kinslow’s death.
“The death is being treated as suspicious,” the statement read. “This incident appears to be isolated to those involved with no threat to the public.”
Cardenas provided information to a person who called 911, leading officers to a residence in the 5800 block of Mojave Drive in Austin and sparking an investigation, police said.
About 8:40 a.m. Aug. 18, someone called 911 in Austin and said they thought a body was buried in the backyard of a home at the address, according to the written statement. Officers went to the address and talked to residents about the call.
Police found in the backyard what appeared to be an area where a body could have been buried, the statement read.
Homicide detectives, crime scene specialists, members of the police bomb squad and the fire department helped search the area and found Kinslow’s body buried under concrete, police said.
“The Travis County Medical Examiner’s office transported the decedent to their office for examination,” police said. “An official ruling as to the official cause and manner of death is pending from the medical examiner’s office.”
Investigators asked that the public provide information about what might have led to Kinslow’s death.
Those with information should call the homicide tip line 512-974-TIPS or Crime Stoppers, authorities said.
