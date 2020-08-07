Two more mega food distributions are coming to Seguin with the hopes of feeding thousands within the community, but volunteers are needed.
The city, Guadalupe Regional Medical Center and the New Braunfels Food Bank are yet again looking to fill pantries from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, and again 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3 at the Seguin Coliseum, 950 S. Austin St.
“We are planning to provide food for up to 1,000 families in the community,” Seguin Public Information Officer Jennifer Sourdellia said. “Community members are urged to preregister for the distribution to ensure that lines quickly move the day of the event, which is forecast to be very hot. The less time individuals have to wait in their cars, the better.”
At previous events, the Texas Army National Guard lent a hand wherever needed. Now, their skills and mission are needed elsewhere, Sourdellia said.
“We have been very fortunate that the Texas Army National Guard has provided so much assistance and help with our previous distributions,” Sourdellia said. “But, the National Guard’s order to help the New Braunfels Food Bank has expired, and they have been reallocated to serve a different mission.”
Without the extra support, organizers are looking to enlist about an additional 80 volunteers, Sourdellia said.
“The number of volunteers needed could increase depending upon the amount of preregistrations for the distribution,” she said. “The more registrations received, the more volunteers will be needed. More volunteers could also be needed depending on the type of food that the Food Bank will receive for distribution. For example, if large and heavy boxes of meal kits or large palettes of canned items are received, additional volunteers will be needed to help load these items.”
In addition, about 20 of the volunteers will be tasked with the check-in process as well as registering people on site during the distribution, Sourdellia said.
“While we would have benefited greatly from (the National Guard’s) help on this distribution, the city, food bank and GRMC will recruit volunteers to fill in these areas and provide volunteers with training in advance of the distribution to ensure the event runs smoothly,” Sourdellia said.
Sourdellia said city and hospital workers are eagerly anticipating the dates for another chance to help the community.
“The staff’s continued dedication to hosting the distributions take a lot of manpower, coordination, setup and hardworking to make them happen,” she said. “This will be the fourth and fifth time that the city and GRMC have partnered on the distribution events. Approximately 381,000 pounds of food have been given to 2,500 families in Guadalupe County as a result of the three previous distributions that we have conducted.”
To register to receive food at the Aug. 20 distribution or volunteer, visit nbfoodbank.org/cvresponse . Applicants can also call 830-327-6000 or 830-401-1360.
Registration deadline for the Aug. 20 distribution is noon Aug. 19.
The registration for the Sept. distribution will open at a later date.
