Friday night lights went dark as coronavirus concerns prevented two area football teams from taking the field.
Seguin (3-2, 2-1) and Navarro (8-2, 5-0) both endured pandemic-related circumstances that canceled games on Friday, adding a win for each team as their opponents forfeited the district games.
Harlandale was set to host Seguin in the third week of district play, but Harlandale ISD confirmed on its website that, due to a positive COVID test within its program, junior varsity and varsity games varsity and varsity games were suspended for three weeks. This includes the district match against Seguin, which was forfeited as a result of the precautions.
“First and foremost, our thoughts go out to Harlandale and we hope everyone over there is OK and that they get through this healthy,” Seguin head coach and athletic director Travis Bush said. “On our end, we just have to move forward. We weren’t able to find a game for this weekend so we’ll just move forward and continue to get our guys healthy and focus on next week’s homecoming ball game.”
This is not the first time the Matadors had their schedule affected by the pandemic. Seguin canceled a game on Oct. 15 as a result of its own COVID-19-related precautions, though there were no positive cases during that time.
This is also the second time Navarro has had gameplay affected by the virus. The first instance was at the beginning of the season when COVID concerns shutdown the Panther program for 10 days. In that time, the Panthers were slated to scrimmage Devine and open regular season play against Port Lavaca-Calhoun. Both were canceled.
The canceled game would have been the third San Antonio Young Men’s Leadership Academy’s (YMLA) varsity football program in their inaugural season. Navarro clinched the 14-4A-II district title after previously defeating Wimberley, and is set to head into playoffs as the top seed in the coming weeks.
Seguin takes the field again at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, for its homecoming game against S.A. McCollum. Navarro is slated to see postseason action next week. Date and time were not determined as of press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.