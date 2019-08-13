Police say a small amount of cash was taken as three burglars broke in to a pair of businesses recently in Seguin.
A Seguin Police Department spokesperson released information Friday about two burglaries that took place at the end of July, asking the community to help identify the three suspects.
“Surveillance cameras captured three subjects, at both locations, wearing hoodies, who shattered the glass to make entry into the buildings,” said Officer Tanya Brown, SPD public information officer and crime prevention officer. “Once inside, the subjects rummaged through the buildings taking a small amount of cash at one location and nothing from the other.”
Police went to the businesses July 27 and learned that someone had broken in at 10 Minute Pharmacy at 254 S. State Hwy 123 Bypass and Cedar View Medical Supply at 519 N. King St. Video images police shared showed one of the people smashing a glass door and then all three crawling into one of the businesses.
Brown described the suspects as being thinly built and wearing what appeared to be sweat pants, hooded sweatshirts and dark-colored shoes.
A person reached Monday afternoon at 10 Minute Pharmacy said the owner chose to provide no comment for this report.
A message left for the owner of Cedar View Medical Supply seeking comment was not immediately returned Monday.
In a written statement, Brown asked anyone with information about the alleged crimes to call Seguin Police Department’s Detective Brandon Smith at 830-379-2123. Anyone interested in providing information anonymously is encouraged to contact Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 877-403-TIPS, and possibly become eligible for a reward.
