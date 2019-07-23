CIBOLO — An automotive parts manufacturer from Japan is making Guadalupe County, more specifically, the city of Cibolo its new home while bringing 900 news jobs and spending $400 million in capital investment.
Cibolo City Council and Guadalupe County Commissioners Court
announced that Aisin AW, a Fortune 500 Company, plans to build Aisin AW Texas Inc., an automotive transmissions facility, in the city of Cibolo during a joint meeting on Tuesday.
“It is an exciting day for Cibolo and it is exciting for us in so many ways. We get to officially give a proper name to Project Seahorse,” Cibolo City Manager Robert Herrera said. “We’ve been talking about Project Seahorse for a couple of years now and this project is going to have a great economic impact to both the county and the city as well as to the state of Texas.”
The new manufacturing plant is expected to be a 500,000-square-foot facility located on 159 acres at Santa Clara and Bolton Roads along Interstate 10, a property owned by GVEC.
Cibolo City Council designated the property Reinvestment Zone No. 1 during a June 25 meeting.
About 900 new jobs are expected to come with the new facility where employees are expected to earn about $42,000 a year, as well as a $400 million capital investment, Herrera said.
Herrera said the Japanese company plans to hire its “future workforce from Cibolo, Guadalupe County and the state of Texas.” Herrera added that an economic impact study reports that the project could bring a $36 million payroll to the city of Cibolo as well as an annual net benefit of $3.7 million. Guadalupe County could see about $4.5 million in sales and property taxes.
Aisin AW spent about two years searching for a site to build Aisin AW Texas Inc. before selecting Cibolo, Herrera said.
“We not only defeated 26 other Texas cities, but we also competed against two other and maybe three states throughout the United States,” he said.
Based out of Kariya, Aichi, Japan, Aisin AW was founded in 1969. The company’s major project designs include automatic transmissions, hybrid transmissions, manual transmissions, transfercases and car navigation systems.
Aisin AW announced in April that it planned to “make a new investment to enhance the business ability of its automatic transmission (AT) business in the U.S.,” which it said “will reinforce its manufacturing site.”
The Cibolo plant will be Aisin AW’s second advanced manufacturing facility to open in the U.S in the last 20 years. The other location opened in 1998 in Durham, North Carolina.
The new plant will focus on automatic and hybrid transmissions and have a production capacity of 200,000 units a year, according to an Aisin AW news release.
Representatives of Aisin AW Texas Inc., Satoru Kasuya, managing officer and deputy chief officer, and Yuichi Iwakawa, project general manager, were present at Tuesday’s meeting.
“I am honored to stand before you today. I’d like to extend great appreciation for the vote of confidence,” Kasuya said. “I also would like to thank the many members of your team who have been working hard with the Aisin AW team over the past several months.”
As part of the project, Cibolo City Council and Guadalupe County Commissioners Court both approved tax abatement agreements for Aisin AW Texas Inc. on Tuesday, which are for 10 years.
Cibolo City Council also approved an economic development agreement for Reinvestment Zone No. 1.
This is the first time Guadalupe County and the city of Cibolo have joined together in a pubic meeting to enter into an agreement to offer a tax abatement and a tax incentive program, Herrera said.
“The Aisin Group mirrors Cibolo’s history in many ways. I was looking on your website from some of the presentations and I understand you started in household sewing machines in the 1940s, working on the clutch fans,” Cibolo Mayor Stosh Boyle said. “I can see where the evolution has come for your product. Today you guys are on the cutting edge of technology, navigation, transmissions … Always adapting to the future and yet recognizing your humble beginnings.”
Guadalupe County Judge Kyle Kutscher also welcomed the new company during Tuesday’s meeting.
“This is a great day for our county, the city of Cibolo and the state of Texas. We’re proud to have you here,” Kutscher said. “Businesses are extremely important to us, but partnerships should be more important and even beyond that. Now that you all are going to be here, we want to say welcome to our family.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.