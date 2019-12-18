Solider's homecoming surprises little sister

It’s been more than a year since 14-year-old Yasmine Leal saw her brother, PFC. Jose Leal, Jr.
Jose recently returned from a 9-month deployment in Kuwait and Jordan, and is stationed in Colorado.
And while Yasmine knew her brother was coming home soon, she didn’t expect to see him Wednesday walking the halls of her junior high school campus, Briesemeister Middle School.
“I was confused at first,” she said. “I didn’t know what was going on, then I saw him, and I started crying.”
The siblings’ mother, Ysenia Leal, an elementary LPAC clerk for Seguin ISD, set up the surprise.
In working with the middle school’s administration and Yasmine’s teacher, the group had the class working in the hallway, under the guise of doing a story with local media outlets.
“I wanted to see her reaction,” Ysenia said. “They always told me, ‘you can’t surprise us.’”
Having watched many surprise homecomings, Jose — a 2017 graduate of Seguin High School — said he wanted to do something similar for his family.
“Growing up, I would always watch those videos of the soldiers coming home to their families, it was always something I thought of doing for her or my family,” he said. “I was finally able to do that.”
Planning the surprise wasn’t easy, Ysenia said. The mother worried her daughter would unravel the plot.
However, everything went off without a hitch, Ysenia said.
As the class worked on their computers, Jose walked out of the principal’s office to where Yasmine sat.
It took the girl several glances to believe that she was seeing her brother walking down the hallway.
“I thought they were just recording us testing. It was a complete surprise,” Yasmine said. “It was very emotional for me. I’m really happy, though.”
The two hugged and then were joined by their mother in an even longer embrace.
“It’s been over a year. She’s grown. This is my world right here,” Jose said about Yasmine. “It felt great (to hug her). I haven’t gotten to hold on to her for forever. It just felt weird for a long time, not being able to hold on to my sister or my mom or dad.”
Jose and Yasmine’s father, Jose Manuel Leal, Sr. was unable to attend Wednesday’s homecoming surprise.
The pair, Ysenia said, have a special bond.
“They are really close,” the mother said. “She looks up to him a lot. We are a very close family. We do a lot of things together as a family. I always tell them if you don’t have anybody else in the world, you have each other. You have to care for each other, love each other, pray for each other, be there for each other.”
The siblings are eight years apart, and when Jose was younger, he would help take care of his sister while his mother worked and went to college.
“Growing up, my dad was a truck driver, so he was always having to work,” he said. “My mom would have to go to college and work and be a full-time mom, so I would try to help out. I was always taking care of her. We grew a bond.”
Yasmine said her brother has always offered her undying support whenever she needed him.
Jose said he felt the same about his little sister.
“Anytime I feel like I need to talk to someone, but I’m too afraid to talk to friends or parents, I just go to straight to her,” he said.
Not having the ability to talk to his parents or his sister at will was difficult, Jose said.
“I would call them here and there when I could, but obviously, we would get busy, and I would have to just worry about the job and the mission,” he said.
Now that he’s home, even if it’s for a short time, the Leal family plans to make the most of it with a trip.
“Now we’re going to spend some quality time away from everything… and just focus on us,” Ysenia said. “We’re just happy to have him home for the holidays.”
But first, Jose said he was looking forward to spending some downtime watching a little bit of Disney+ with his sister.
“I’ve been wanting to watch Disney, and that is one of our favorite things to do, is watch Disney shows together,” he said.
After the shock of seeing her brother much earlier than expected, Yasmine told him she prayed for him daily, adding that her prayers were answered as he approached her.
“I missed you, and I always pray for you every night,” she said to her brother. “I pray for you and made sure that you were going to be safe. I prayed for you that God was taking care of you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.