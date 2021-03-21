Zebra mussels have invaded Lake Placid and Texas Parks and Wildlife has now classified the local lake as “fully infested.”
The status of the invasive species at the area lake was upgraded from positive to fully infested after Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority employees found a collection of adult muscles on the Lake Placid dam, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said in a news release.
“Infested status signifies that there is now evidence of an established, reproducing population of zebra mussels in the lake,” the state agency said.
Lake Placid is a portion of the Guadalupe River that borders the west side of Seguin that flows between McQueeney Dam and Red Mill Dam.
Biologists documented zebra mussel larvae and a single adult in May 2019. At the time, there was no evidence the mussel was established and reproducing.
“In early February 2021, during some routine maintenance activities at the Lake Placid dam, Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority employees discovered a population of adult zebra mussels in the hydroelectric turbine near the bottom of the dam,” Texas Parks and Wildlife said. “Numerous mussels of different size classes were found, indicating the presence of an established, reproducing population.”
The invasive species is described as 1 to 1.5 inches in length with striped brown and tan triangular shells and will attach themselves strongly to hard surfaces, Texas Parks and Wildlife said.
The agency is encouraging boaters and homeowners to watch shorelines, structures and boats for the presence of zebra mussels and report it with photos to aquaticinvasives@tpwd.texas.gov .
“Although zebra mussels are now found in 31 Texas lakes, there are still many other lakes in the state that they haven’t invaded,” Brian Van Zee, TPWD Inland Fisheries regional director said. “Boaters play a critical role in preventing them from spreading to new lakes. Before traveling from lake to lake, clean, drain and dry your boat and gear. Remove plants, mud and debris, drain all the water from the boat and gear, and then open up compartments once you get home and allow everything to dry completely,”
Decontaminating a vessel before heading to another lake is imperative in stopping the spread of the mussels. Transporting zebra mussels from one lake to another could result in citations from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
“Transporting prohibited invasive species in Texas is illegal and punishable with a fine of up to $500 per violation,” the release stated. “Boaters are also required to drain all water from their boat and onboard receptacles, including bait buckets, before leaving or approaching a body of fresh water.”
Texas Parks and Wildlife has several resources regarding zebra mussels, infected lakes, vessel decontamination and reporting at tpwd.texas.gov/zebramussels and tpwd.texas.gov/StopInvasives .
