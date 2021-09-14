A brief standoff situation early Sunday at a home in Seguin resulted in police arresting a man in connection with an assault.
Officers set up a perimeter around a home and eventually got the man to leave the home, Seguin Police Department Investigations Lt. Lance Wright said.
“Whey they made location, they were informed a resident was armed and shooting off rounds,” he said. “Other people in the residence were able to exit the residence safely while police surrounded the residence.”
No shooting injuries were reported and officers made only one arrest, Wright said.
Police visited the home about an hour earlier for a reported assault and returned about 1:55 a.m. Sunday for a shots fired call. After other residents left the home, the suspect remained inside with officers around the outside of the building, Wright said.
Officers made telephone contact with the man inside the building, he said. The suspect eventually told police he would exit the home and was detained when he did so, Wright said.
Police arrested Ramond Ray Navarro Jr., 53, of Seguin.
They took him to the Guadalupe County Jail on a class C misdemeanor assault charge, according to online jail records. Navarro left the jail on a $500 personal recognizance bond, records show.
The case remains under investigation, Wright said.
