Texas’ governor pulled the plug on bars operating in the state amid the coronavirus just three weeks after a local man opened his downtown establishment.
Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement Wednesday loosening restrictions on businesses came as terrific news, Seguin Bar & Billiards owner Manuel Cevallos said, who had just gotten the go-ahead to restructuring the business.
“I just got my food and beverage certificate and now this happens,” Cevallos said. “I just received the news I got the food and beverage certificate yesterday. They said you can open immediately.”
Bars and similar establishments in trauma service areas with less than 15% of their hospital space occupied by COVID-19 patients will be allowed next week to open up at 50% capacity, Abbott said. County officials will be responsible for helping to monitor the businesses and ensure safety, the governor said.
County judges will be able to opt their counties into the opening of bars beginning Wednesday, Oct. 14, Abbott ordered. The executive order he issued also increases occupancy levels for businesses other than bars to 75%.
“Even as more businesses have opened and students return to school, Texans have shown we can contain the spread of COVID-19,” Abbott said. “Thanks to Texans following the best health practices, our state is prepared for additional openings, including bars.”
Guadalupe County Judge Kyle Kutscher said he has yet to make the decision on whether to open bars here. He plans to gather area officials to help come up with the county's best option, the judge said.
"We're going to work with the mayors, the local law enforcement, our emergency management office to go through the details, the issues of it surrounding opening the bars," Kutscher said. "We'll probably make the decision next week."
Guadalupe County has a lot of citizens living in the cities and local municipalities, and a majority of the bars and similar businesses operate within those borders, he said. Including mayors, law enforcers and the county attorney to help figure the next step is wiser than unilaterally deciding on his own, Kutscher said.
"If we do open, there are going to be some enforcement issues," he said. "We think the right thing to do, and I think the right thing to do, is include everybody and try to have a plan.
"The decision can be quick but actually implementing something like that and making sure everybody is safe and following the rules is not something that's going to be done by myself."
Certain protocols must be followed if a county judge opts into opening bars, the governor said. Dance floors in bars and similar places must remain closed, he said.
Also, similar to with restaurants, people inside bars must be seated while eating or drinking, though there will be some exceptions made for breweries, distilleries and wineries, Abbott said. Bar patrons must also wear masks when they are not seated at a table, and tables must be limited to six people or fewer, Abbott said.
All establishments must follow specific curfew guidelines.
Cevallos said he opened Seguin Bar and Billiards in May, which turned out to be shortly after the virus began infecting people in the United States. Just a few weeks later, Abbott issued an executive order closing businesses, his bar and others like it among them, Cevallos said.
Many drinking establishments in recent weeks began applying for food and beverage permits so they could transform their business into ones that provide more food and less alcohol for consumption since restaurants have been allowed to return to business. Seguin Bar & Billiards nearly had finalized the process of changing over when Wednesday’s announcement came.
“Bills were continuing to pile in with no income coming in; I had to make a move,” Cevallos said. “I’m not an expert in the food industry. We’ll see how it pans out.”
He had to lay off staff members while weathering the storm, Cevallos said. Not everyone could wait for him to reopen and some moved on to other jobs but he will have many members of his staff back and ready for business, the entrepreneur said.
He plans to check temperatures of patrons as they enter the building and follow all suggested health and safety guidelines while operating, Cevallos said. He hopes other bar owners do the same.
“The bars are open now, that’s one thing; however, the virus is still alive and well,” Cevallos said. “We really have to be careful. I really hope the bars do actually operate as mandated by the governor and [Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission] where all safety precautions are in place.”
People should be excited, but with that excitement should remain the fact that the virus is still around, there’s still no cure and people are still falling ill from it, he said.
Following the rules should help prevent spiking in the numbers of COVID-19 cases related to bars, Cevallos said. The governor echoed the sentiment.
“Opening bars does not mean that COVID-19 is no longer a threat, and most Texans are still susceptible to the virus,” Abbott said. “As bars and similar businesses begin to open, we all must remain vigilant and show personal responsibility to protect ourselves and our loved ones.”
