Following a hotly contested race for the 25th Judicial District judge seat, incumbent Bill Old appeared to be well on his way to retaining his seat on the bench.
During the March primary for the Republican nomination, Old appeared to have bested challenger Jacqueline Phillips Ott to preside over the 25th Judicial District, which encompasses Guadalupe, Gonzales, Lavaca and Colorado counties. The final numbers for all four counties were not available as of press time.
As of 12:45 a.m., Old carried 57.73% (15,645 votes) percent of the vote to Ott’s 42.27% (11,454).
In Guadalupe County, Old brought in 8,990 ballots at 54.32%, while Ott pulled in 7,560 votes for 45.68% in the unofficial final tallies.
“I’m very thankful for all of the people who came out and supported me,” Old said. “I had a great group of core people who were there for me. Not only did I have their help, I had their prayers, that meant the world to me. I’m glad that the people of the district did not believe the lies that were said.”
With their support, Old said he will continue to his role as a “firm, fair” judge.
Now that Old has another four years on the bench, he is looking forward to getting the new court up and running, as well as bring in some new programs.
The 456th Judicial District Court, which will be introduced on Jan. 1, 2021, will primarily serve as a civil court for Guadalupe County, helping to lesson the load of civil cases the judges preside over.
Old said this will free him up to get the ball rolling on a felony Veterans Court and Mental Health Court.
“Those are desperate needs here in Guadalupe County,” he said. “We’re going to spend the rest of the year looking at grants and trying to get the governors office to help us with the creation of these courts and putting together the stakeholders and team members who will work in these courts, so that we can help that much needed area of the community.”
Old earned the Republican nomination and is currently unopposed on the November ballot.
“I just want to thank everyone that supported me, voted for me and has faith in me,” he said. “That means a whole lot to me.”
Ott could not be reached for comment.
