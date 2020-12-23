Police detained, questioned and released two people Tuesday night during an incident involving a suspected gun and possible stalking at Walmart in Seguin.
The police response led to evacuation of the store but no one was hurt and officers never found a weapon, according to a news release on early Wednesday.
“The two individuals initially detained have been released and no charges have been filed at this time,” the statement read. “No weapon has been recovered. The investigation into the original stalking report is ongoing.”
About 10 p.m. Tuesday, officers went to Walmart for a report of two men stalking a woman at the store, according to the statement. She told authorities the two men were “repeatedly stalking her,” the statement read.
Officers arrived and talked to the woman. While they spoke with her, witnesses reportedly saw what they believed to be a handgun in one of the men’s waistband.
“The possible weapon was never displayed beyond that and no person was threatened with the possible weapon,” read the statement. “No one was injured during the incident.”
Police had store officials evacuate customers and staff out of an abundance of caution, the statement read. Meanwhile, SPD officers and other law enforcement agents searched the store.
Walmart closed at 11 p.m. and reopened at 7 a.m. Wednesday as regularly scheduled, the news statement read.
