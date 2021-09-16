A Guadalupe County sheriff’s deputy was arrested Wednesday and is facing child sex assault charges in Comal County.
According to Comal County Court records, Investigator Joshua Hernandez was arrested and booked into jail on a charge of indecency with a child sexual contact and abuse of a child continuous victim under 14 years old. He was released the same day after posting a $25,000 surety bond and $15,000 personal recognizance bond.
The Comal County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.
Guadalupe County Sheriff Arnold Zwicke confirmed Hernandez’s arrest and employment with the sheriff’s office, which included his work with the DEA task force.
Hernandez informed the sheriff in April of a pending divorce and allegations, Zwicke said.
The deputy was scheduled to visit with Zwicke on Thursday afternoon to discuss his future with the department through either resignation or suspension without pay until the case is resolved in the court system, the sheriff said.
“But the way things are dragging out in court today with COVID, it could be three or four years,” he said. “I gotta think about the taxpayers.”
