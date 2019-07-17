More than a week ago, a man died in the Guadalupe River, the apparent victim of a drowning while swimming in the waters off Son’s Island.
Authorities have since identified that man.
The victim is 25-year-old Benvindo Simao Sumbo of Fulshear. Investigators are still looking into the man’s death, but have said that it doesn’t appear suspicious.
“The incident appears to be an accident at this time, however, further investigation is still being conducted by the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division,” Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Lt. Clint Garza said.
Sumbo died July 9 after lifeguards and other personnel found him underwater and pulled him to the shore at Son’s Island, Garza said.
Initially, authorities identified the victim only as a 26-year-old man from Houston. Since those initial reports, Garza has updated that information to clear up the victim’s actual age — 25 years old — and that he was from elsewhere in Texas.
“The information we initially obtained that the victim was 26 (years of age) and from Houston, Texas, was found to be incorrect,” Garza said. “The victim worked in Houston but was from Fulshear.”
Emergency workers received a call about 2:45 p.m. July 9 for a possible drowning at 110 Lee St., Son’s Island. They responded and tried lifesaving measures to revive the man but were unable to do so.
An ambulance crew took Sumbo to Guadalupe Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said at the time.
Sumbo reportedly was attending a work function for a restaurant company with shops in Austin and Houston, but authorities would not provide the company’s name.
On Tuesday, Garza said he had no further information to provide on the case.
