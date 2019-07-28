Authorities say they arrested a man from the Houston area after a woman was shot near a downtown establishment on Thursday night.
The incident was reported about 9:30 p.m. in the 200 block of South Austin Street.
“When officers arrived, they determined that a 40-year-old female victim had been transported by private vehicle to the Guadalupe Regional Medical Center suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot injury,” Seguin Police Chief Terry Nichols said in a news release.
The woman was later taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center for treatment, Nichols said. There is no update on the woman’s condition.
Detectives arrested 29-year-old Benito Refugio Casarez Jr., of Sugar Land, without incident in connection to the shooting.
Casarez was booked into Guadalupe County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon — family violence and remains jailed on a $250,000 bond.
Police declined to comment on the specifics citing it was an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 830-379-2123.
