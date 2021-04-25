A Seguin firefighter died after his lengthy battle with COVID-19 on Friday in Houston.
Seguin Firefighter/Paramedic Roger Dean died at the age of 31 years old, Seguin Fire Chief Dale Skinner said in a news release.
“It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of one of our own, Firefighter/Paramedic Roger Dean, who passed away Friday, April 23 at a Houston hospital following a lengthy, hard-fought battle with COVID-19,” he said. “Please keep his wife, baby girl, their family and our department in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”
Dean’s death is a result of complications due to COVID-19, Skinner said. Members of the Seguin Fire Department, along with Skinner and Seguin City Manager Steve Parker, went to Houston on Friday to be with Dean’s family and transport his body back to Seguin.
Members of the Seguin Fire Department Honor Guard escorted Dean from his hospital room and back to Seguin in an ambulance. Members of the Honor Guard will take turns and stay with Dean until his funeral.
On their arrival in Seguin, escorted by the Seguin Police Department, the procession passed by the Mosheim house as members of the Seguin Fire Department were still working after they quelled the blaze that damaged the 123-year-old home. They paused in their clean up to honor their fallen brother, co-worker and friend.
Dean initially tested positive for COVID-19 on Christmas day, his wife Steffanie said. After about a week of the typical COVID-19 symptoms, he got better, she said. Then days later, his health declined and he was hospitalized with pneumonia.
His situation worsened and he was placed on the transplant list to potentially receive a double lung transplant.
But after months of waiting and setbacks, COVID took its toll on Dean, and he eventually died.
Dean began his career with the Seguin Fire Department on July 30, 2018, as a firefighter paramedic. He promoted to field training officer the following year.
“Roger’s passing is devastating to our city organization and the Seguin Fire Department family,” City Manager Steve Parker said. “He was a wonderful employee and coworker who will be very missed. Roger will be remembered for his kind, caring nature, and his dedication to serving this community.”
Dean is survived by his wife, their 8-month-old daughter, Amelia, and his parents.
Parker said the city joins Dean’s family in mourning his loss.
“Our prayers are with his wife, little girl, his family and friends, and we know our residents join us in offering our deepest condolences,” he said.
A GoFundMe was started in February to help the Dean family and so far has raised $32,000. To donate to the GoFundMe, visit bit.ly/3aAf7eM .
The Seguin Professional Firefighters Association also is hosting a firefighter training conference in May with proceeds benefitting Dean’s family.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary and are pending.
